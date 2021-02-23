SECRETARY BLINKEN’S CALL WITH EGYPTIAN FOREIGN MINISTER SHOUKRY

(AGENPARL) – mar 23 febbraio 2021 You are subscribed to Press Releases for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

Secretary Blinkens Call with Egyptian Foreign Minister Shoukry [ https://www.state.gov/secretary-blinkens-call-with-egyptian-foreign-minister-shoukry/ ] 02/23/2021 12:37 PM EST

Office of the Spokesperson

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke today with Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry. The Secretary and the Foreign Minister highlighted the importance of the strong strategic partnership between the United States and Egypt, particularly in security and ongoing counterterrorism cooperation, and exchanged views on regional issues. The Secretary raised concerns over human rights, which he emphasized would be central to the U.S.-Egypt bilateral relationship, and Egypts potential procurement of Su-35 fighter aircraft from Russia. Secretary Blinken and Foreign Minister Shoukry also discussed supporting UN-facilitated peace negotiations in Libya, the Middle East Peace Process, and counterterrorism cooperation in the Sinai.

