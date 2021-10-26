(AGENPARL) – mar 26 ottobre 2021 You are subscribed to Collected Releases for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

The following is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke today with Democratic Republic of Congo President Félix Tshisekedi about the ongoing military takeover in Sudan. They discussed their shared concerns about the implications for democracy and stability in Sudan and in the region. Given President Tshisekedi’s leadership as President of the African Union, they agreed on the need for a return to a civilian-led transitional government in line with the 2019 Constitutional Declaration brokered by the African Union.

