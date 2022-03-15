(AGENPARL) – mar 15 marzo 2022 You are subscribed to Press Releases for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

03/14/2022

Office of the Spokesperson

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke today with Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic. Secretary Blinken reaffirmed U.S. support for Ukraine in the face of President Putin’s continued war against Ukraine. The Secretary expressed his deep appreciation for the strong support of Prime Minister Plenkovic and his government for Ukraine, including providing security assistance and accepting refugees, and for Croatia’s active role in NATO. Secretary Blinken and Prime Minister Plenkovic also discussed the March 10 drone crash in Zagreb. The Secretary noted Croatia’s critical role in securing the European future of the entire Western Balkans, including Bosnia and Herzegovina. The Secretary also welcomed the March 17 U.S.-Croatia Strategic Dialogue, which will bring together senior-level interagency teams to review joint efforts to advance shared priorities.

