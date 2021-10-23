(AGENPARL) – sab 23 ottobre 2021 You are subscribed to Press Releases for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

10/22/2021

Office of the Spokesperson

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke with Cabo Verdean Prime Minister José Ulisses Correia e Silva yesterday. Secretary Blinken congratulated Cabo Verde on its strong and independent democratic institutions and Cabo Verde’s free and fair presidential election on October 17. The Secretary recognized Cabo Verde’s robust response to COVID-19 and reiterated the United States’ commitment to continuing to share COVID-19 vaccines with our global partners.

