SECRETARY BLINKEN’S CALL WITH CABO VERDEAN MINISTER OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS AND DEFENSE FIGUEIREDO

Office of the Spokesperson

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke with the Cabo Verdean Minister of Foreign Affairs and Defense Rui Figueiredo today. The Secretary noted that the United States is proud to be a friend to Cabo Verde, which is a model of democratic governance and human rights in Africa. Secretary Blinken and Foreign Minister Figueiredo discussed our planned bilateral dialogue to advance shared priorities, expand commercial relations, and strengthen our security partnership. The Secretary congratulated Cabo Verde for its selection for the U.S. National Guards State Partnership Program. He also expressed interest in working with the Cabo Verdean government to bring investment opportunities to the attention of American firms.

