12/15/2021 03:22 PM EST

Office of the Spokesperson

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke by phone with Bangladeshi Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen today. The Secretary reaffirmed our long-standing partnership with Bangladesh on development, economic growth, and security. The two leaders discussed the importance of human rights and agreed to strengthen bilateral cooperation and address shared global challenges.

