11/29/2021 02:45 PM EST

Office of the Spokesperson

The following is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke with Austrian Foreign Minister Michael Linhart today. Secretary Blinken and Foreign Minister Linhart emphasized the crucial importance of the transatlantic relationship for the security and prosperity of Europe, the United States, and the world. Secretary Blinken reaffirmed U.S. support for the European Union in the face of the Lukashenka regime’s cynical exploitation of vulnerable migrants. Secretary Blinken and Foreign Minister Linhart called on Lukashenka to end this provocative campaign and to address immediately the denial of human rights and fundamental freedoms for the Belarusian people — the root cause of sanctions imposed by the West. The Secretary also expressed his deep appreciation for Austria’s vocal support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity in the face of continued Russian aggression and for Austria’s support for eventual EU membership for all six Western Balkan aspirants.

