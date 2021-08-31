(AGENPARL) – mar 31 agosto 2021 You are subscribed to Collected Releases for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke today with Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne about recent events in Afghanistan, including the attack on U.S. forces there. They also discussed our mutual efforts to assist Afghan refugees and partners.

