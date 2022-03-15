(AGENPARL) – mar 15 marzo 2022 You are subscribed to Press Releases for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

03/14/2022 08:17 PM EDT

Office of the Spokesperson

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Secretary Antony J. Blinken spoke with Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan today. The Secretary underscored the continuing importance of the U.S. – Armenia bilateral partnership and U.S. commitment to promoting a peaceful, democratic, and prosperous future for the South Caucasus. Noting recent reports of escalation between Armenian and Azerbaijani forces, the Secretary called for the sides to show restraint and intensify diplomatic engagement to find comprehensive solutions to all outstanding issues. The Secretary urged continued democratic reforms in Armenia. The Secretary highlighted the U.S. commitment, alongside other partners, to continue to hold Moscow and its supporters, including the Lukashenka regime in Belarus, accountable for the Kremlin’s unprovoked and unjustified war against Ukraine.

