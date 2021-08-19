(AGENPARL) – gio 19 agosto 2021 You are subscribed to Collected Releases for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

08/19/2021 05:28 PM EDT

Office of the Spokesperson

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke with Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama yesterday. The Secretary and Prime Minister consulted about NATO Ally Albania’s offer to temporarily take in Afghans in need. Secretary Blinken also thanked Prime Minister Rama for continuing Albania’s proud tradition of sheltering people in need. The Secretary and the Prime Minister reaffirmed the close partnership between our two countries.

