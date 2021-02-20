SECRETARY BLINKEN’S CALL WITH AFGHANISTAN HIGH COUNCIL FOR NATIONAL RECONCILIATION CHAIR DR. ABDULLAH

(AGENPARL) – sab 20 febbraio 2021 You are subscribed to Press Releases for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

02/20/2021

Office of the Spokesperson

The following is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke today with the Chairman of Afghanistans High Council for National Reconciliation Dr. Abdullah Abdullah to discuss the United States review of its strategy in Afghanistan. The Secretary thanked Dr. Abdullah for his vital work in support of the Afghanistan peace process, and he expressed Americas resolve to support a just and durable political settlement and permanent and comprehensive ceasefire in Afghanistan.

