07/07/2021

Office of the Spokesperson

The following is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke with Acting Haitian Prime Minister Claude Joseph today. Secretary Blinken extended condolences to the family and loved ones of President Moïse and to the people of Haiti. The Secretary also expressed the United States’ wishes for First Lady Martine Moïse’s recovery. Secretary Blinken reiterated the United States’ continued commitment to work with the Government of Haiti in support of the Haitian people and democratic governance, peace, and security.

