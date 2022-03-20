(AGENPARL) – dom 20 marzo 2022 You are subscribed to Collected Releases for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

Office of the Spokesperson

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken will visit the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum on Monday, March 21, 2022. He will tour the exhibit “Burma’s Path to Genocide” at 9:15 a.m.

Following the conclusion of the tour, Secretary Blinken will deliver remarks on Burma in the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum’s Hall of Witness at 9:30 a.m. Press coverage of the tour and remarks will be pooled.

