07/11/2021 08:11 PM EDT

Office of the Spokesperson

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken will deliver on-camera remarks to release the 2021 Congressional Report Pursuant to the Elie Wiesel Genocide and Atrocities Prevention Act on Monday, July 12, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. in the Press Briefing Room at the Department of State.

Acting Assistant Secretary for Conflict and Stabilization Operations Robert Faucher will deliver remarks and take questions in the Briefing Room immediately following Secretary Blinken’s remarks.

The 2021 Elie Wiesel Act report is the third since the law’s signing on January 14, 2019. It provides a required update on the U.S. government’s efforts to prevent and respond to atrocities based on a global assessment of ongoing atrocities and countries at risk of atrocities. The report covers the period from July 2020 to May 2021.

The Department Press Briefing with Spokesperson Ned Price will immediately follow this event.

—————————————————————

