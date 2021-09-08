(AGENPARL) – mer 08 settembre 2021 You are subscribed to Press Releases for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

09/08/2021 02:11 PM EDT

Office of the Spokesperson

On September 9, Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken will participate in the U.S.-Mexico High-Level Economic Dialogue (HLED) as a part of a delegation from the United States. He will join Department of Commerce Secretary Raimondo, United States Trade Representative Tai, Department of Homeland Security Secretary Mayorkas, and representatives from other U.S. agencies and departments in a series of discussions with the Government of Mexico’s Foreign Secretary Ebrard, Secretary of Economy Clouthier, Undersecretary for Finance and Public Credit Yorio, as well as other representatives during the one-day dialogue in Washington, D.C.

In March 2021, President Biden and Mexico President López Obrador agreed to relaunch the U.S.-Mexico High-Level Economic Dialogue which was established in 2013. HLED advances strategic economic and commercial priorities central to the promotion of regional economic development and growth, job creation, global competitiveness, and reductions in poverty and inequalities. This year’s Dialogue will focus on four central pillars: (1) Building Back Together, (2) Promoting Sustainable Economic and Social Development in Southern Mexico and Central America, (3) Securing the Tools for Future Prosperity, and (4) Investing in Our People.

This dialogue reinforces our strong bilateral relationship with Mexico and will build upon various discussions in the previous months between our two governments.

