12/02/2021 03:51 PM EST

Office of the Spokesperson

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken will participate in the Reuters NEXT Virtual Global Conference at 1:30 p.m. EST, Friday, December 3. He will take part in a conversation moderated by Reuters’ Editor-in-Chief Alessandra Galloni.

