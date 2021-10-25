(AGENPARL) – lun 25 ottobre 2021 You are subscribed to Collected Releases for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

10/25/2021 03:52 PM EDT

Office of the Spokesperson

Secretary Blinken to Deliver Remarks on Modernizing American Diplomacy

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken will deliver remarks on plans for modernizing American diplomacy to meet the foreign policy challenges of the 21st century, at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, October 27, 2021, at the Department of State’s Foreign Service Institute.

—————————————————————

🔊 Listen to this