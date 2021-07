(AGENPARL) – ven 09 luglio 2021 You are subscribed to Collected Releases for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

07/09/2021 10:30 AM EDT

Office of the Spokesperson

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken will deliver remarks at the National Security Commission on Artificial Intelligence’s (NSCAI) Global Emerging Technology Summit at 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday, July 13, 2021, in Washington D.C.

