03/13/2022 11:08 AM EDT

Office of the Spokesperson

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken will host and deliver remarks at the 16th annual International Women of Courage (IWOC) Award Ceremony at the U.S. Department of State at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, March 14, 2022. He will be joined by First Lady Jill Biden, U.S. Permanent Representative to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield, Assistant Secretary for Educational and Cultural Affairs Lee Satterfield, Senior Official for the Office of Global Women’s Issues Katrina Fotovat, and Special Envoy for Afghan Women, Girls, and Human Rights Rina Amiri, who will all deliver remarks. Additional information about the 2022 IWOC Award Ceremony can be found here.

