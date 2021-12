(AGENPARL) – lun 13 dicembre 2021 You are subscribed to Press Releases for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

12/12/2021 07:20 PM EST

Office of the Spokesperson

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken will deliver a speech on the United States’ approach to the Indo-Pacific in Jakarta, Indonesia at 9:30 p.m. EST on Monday, December 13 (9:30 a.m. WIB on Tuesday, December 14 in Jakarta).

