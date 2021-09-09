(AGENPARL) – gio 09 settembre 2021 You are subscribed to Collected Releases for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

09/09/2021 04:58 PM EDT

Office of the Spokesperson

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken will join the Department of State workforce in honoring the lives and memories of those we lost in the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks. Secretary Blinken will host the ceremony at 9:00 a.m. EDT on Friday, September 10, at the Department of State. Under Secretary for Arms Control and International Security Ambassador Bonnie Jenkins will moderate the event and provide opening remarks.

