12/07/2021 07:05 PM EST

Office of the Spokesperson

History and overwhelming data indicate that societies that respect and defend democratic institutions, the rule of law, human rights and fundamental freedoms, and gender equality are more stable, prosperous and secure, and are better equipped to confront global challenges.

Individually and collectively, democracies must continually demonstrate that they can deliver for their people. The Biden-Harris Administration expects the Summit for Democracy to serve as a rallying point to do just this.

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken will deliver remarks and participate in discussions on advancing democratic renewal at home and around the world at the following events this week:

December 8, 2021

6:00 a.m. EST Secretary Blinken’s pre-recorded remarks are played at the virtual Media Freedom and Sustainability Event, co-hosted with the Netherlands, which will highlight the importance of media safety, freedom, and sustainability in the health and vitality of democratic societies.

(OPEN PRESS COVERAGE)

7:00 a.m. EST Secretary Blinken participates in a virtual discussion with young democratic leaders from around the world to explore what democracy means to youth, their critical role in promoting democracy, and ways to increase the participation and representation of young people in decision-making processes.

(OPEN PRESS COVERAGE)

3:00 p.m. EST Secretary Blinken’s pre-recorded remarks are played at the virtual Voice of Political Prisoners event, co-hosted with Lithuania.

(OPEN PRESS COVERAGE)

December 9, 2021

AM Secretary Blinken joins President Biden for the first day of the Summit for Democracy. Additional details to be announced by the White House.

9:15 a.m. EST Secretary Blinken delivers closing remarks at a virtual plenary session with foreign leaders, hosted by President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen.

(CLOSED PRESS COVERAGE)

10:45 a.m. EST Secretary Blinken delivers remarks at a virtual discussion on Bolstering Democratic Resilience: Building Back Better Together from COVID-19.

(OPEN PRESS COVERAGE)

Additionally, the United States is pleased to provide complimentary broadcast-quality “clean” feeds (no graphics/chyrons) in HD/SDI 1080i standard through the Washington D.C. AVOC Switch by requesting the Washington D.C. Convention Center to AVOC to VYVX Switch for circuit 36TBGS050926DC (primary) or 36TBGS050927DC (redundant). Concurrent foreign Head of Delegation Summit Participant Statements will be broadcast on circuit 36TBGS050928DC. Across all paths, simultaneous interpretation channel sequence will be: 1. Floor (non-interpreted audio); 2. English; 3. Arabic; 4. Mandarin Chinese; 5. French; 6. Portuguese; 7. Spanish; 8. Russian.

—————————————————————

