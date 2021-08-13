(AGENPARL) – ven 13 agosto 2021 You are subscribed to Press Releases for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

08/12/2021 08:31 PM EDT

Office of the Spokesperson

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke today with Qatari Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani to express appreciation for our strategic partnership. Secretary Blinken thanked Minister Al-Thani for the key role Qatar has played in support of efforts to reach a just and durable negotiated settlement in Afghanistan as well as U.S. efforts to provide safety and security to Afghan nationals.

