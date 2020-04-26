SECRETARY BERNHARDT’S STATEMENT REGARDING THE REOPENING OF NATIONAL PARKS

(AGENPARL) – WASHINGTON (DC), dom 26 aprile 2020

“President Trump recently unveiled new guidelines for Opening Up America Again, a three-phased approach to assist state and local officials in safely reopening their economies, getting people back to work and continuing to protect American lives. In accordance with this guidance and in coordination with governors across the country, the Department of the Interior and the National Park Service are working to reopen the American people’s national parks as rapidly as possible.

The health and safety of our visitors, employees, volunteers and partners continues to be paramount. Across the 500 million acres of public lands stewarded by the Department of the Interior, an overwhelming majority of these lands have remained safely accessible to the American public.

President Trump recognizes the magnificence and grandeur of our National Park System and our ability to restore access to these lands in a safe manner. As National Park Week draws to an end, it is time the American people once again enjoy the incredible benefits of the great outdoors at our national parks, and we will be making that happen while working with our nation’s governors!”

