domenica, Aprile 26, 2020
Breaking News

MUSEI VATICANI. LA BELLEZZA CI UNISCE #28

IL PAPA PREGA PER CHI è TRISTE PERCHé è SOLO O è…

SENATO.IT – DDL C. 2435 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – ASSEGNAZIONE IN SEDE…

SENATO.IT – DDL C. 2477 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – PRESENTAZIONE

SENATO.IT – DDL C. 2435 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – ASSEGNAZIONE IN SEDE…

SENATO.IT – DDL C. 2414 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – ASSEGNAZIONE IN SEDE…

SENATO.IT – DDL C. 2416 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – ASSEGNAZIONE IN SEDE…

SENATO.IT – DDL C. 2416 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – ASSEGNAZIONE IN SEDE…

SENATO.IT – DDL C. 2414 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – ASSEGNAZIONE IN SEDE…

SENATO.IT – DDL C. 2392 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – ASSEGNAZIONE IN SEDE…

Agenparl
Image default
Home » SECRETARY BERNHARDT’S STATEMENT REGARDING THE REOPENING OF NATIONAL PARKS

SECRETARY BERNHARDT’S STATEMENT REGARDING THE REOPENING OF NATIONAL PARKS

by Redazione04

(AGENPARL) – WASHINGTON (DC), dom 26 aprile 2020

“President Trump recently unveiled new guidelines for Opening Up America Again, a three-phased approach to assist state and local officials in safely reopening their economies, getting people back to work and continuing to protect American lives. In accordance with this guidance and in coordination with governors across the country, the Department of the Interior and the National Park Service are working to reopen the American people’s national parks as rapidly as possible.

The health and safety of our visitors, employees, volunteers and partners continues to be paramount. Across the 500 million acres of public lands stewarded by the Department of the Interior, an overwhelming majority of these lands have remained safely accessible to the American public.

President Trump recognizes the magnificence and grandeur of our National Park System and our ability to restore access to these lands in a safe manner. As National Park Week draws to an end, it is time the American people once again enjoy the incredible benefits of the great outdoors at our national parks, and we will be making that happen while working with our nation’s governors!”

###

Fonte/Source: https://www.doi.gov/pressreleases/secretary-bernhardts-statement-regarding-reopening-national-parks

Post collegati

SECRETARY BERNHARDT’S STATEMENT REGARDING THE REOPENING OF NATIONAL PARKS

Redazione

PARTIAL RE-OPENING OF SOME NATIONAL PARKS

Redazione

SPEECH: HOME SECRETARY DELIVERS DAILY CORONAVIRUS UPDATE (25 APRIL 2020)

Redazione

HOME SECRETARY DELIVERS DAILY CORONAVIRUS UPDATE (25 APRIL 2020)

Redazione

ASSISTANT SECRETARY DOUG DOMENECH SELECTED AS A U.S. NEGOTIATOR FOR THE COMPACTS OF FREE ASSOCIATION

Redazione

VIRTUAL VISIT: EXPERIENCE YOUR FAVORITE PUBLIC LANDS ONLINE

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More