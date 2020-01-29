29 Gennaio 2020
Breaking News

SENATO.IT – DDL C. 234 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – TRATTAZIONE IN SEDE…

SENATO.IT – DDL S. 1665 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – TRATTAZIONE IN ASSEMBLEA

COMUNICATO: ALLOGGI MILITARI, COMMISSIONE DIFESA APPROVA RISOLUZIONE ALL’UNANIMITà

NAURU’S INDEPENDENCE DAY

NAURU’S INDEPENDENCE DAY

NAURU’S INDEPENDENCE DAY

HOLOCAUST MEMORIAL DAY: FOREIGN SECRETARY’S SPEECH

MEETING ON MEASURES TO COUNTER THE SPREAD OF CORONAVIRUS IN RUSSIA

AGROMAFIE, CENNI-MARTINA (PD): GRAZIE A PD LEGGE CONTRO CAPORALATO E ASTE PER…

M5S, SPADAFORA: SCISSIONE? LA ESCLUDO, NON HA MAI PORTATO BENE

Home » SECRETARY BERNHARDT SIGNS ORDER GROUNDING INTERIOR’S DRONE FLEET FOR NON-EMERGENCY OPERATIONS
Agenparl English Cronaca Sicurezza Social Network

SECRETARY BERNHARDT SIGNS ORDER GROUNDING INTERIOR’S DRONE FLEET FOR NON-EMERGENCY OPERATIONS

by Redazione0

(AGENPARL) – Washington (DC), mer 29 gennaio 2020

Wednesday, January 29, 2020 
Contact: <a – Today, U.S. Secretary of the Interior David Bernhardt signed Secretary’s Order 3379 ordering the temporary cessation of non-emergency unmanned aircraft systems fleet operations.

DOI spokesperson, Carol Danko, said: 

“Drones are important to critical Department of the Interior missions, such as combating wildfires and conducting life-saving search and rescue operations; however, we must ensure that the technology used for these operations is such that it will not compromise our national security interests. After an ongoing review of Interior’s drone program, Secretary Bernhardt issued a Secretary’s Order today, affirming the temporary cessation of non-emergency drones while we ensure that cybersecurity, technology and domestic production concerns are adequately addressed. Drone use for non-emergency operations will remain grounded while the Department of the Interior reviews the possibility of threats and ensures a secure, reliable and consistent drone policy that advances our mission while keeping America safe. Drone operations will continue to be allowed in approved situations for emergency purposes, such as fighting wildfires, search and rescue and dealing with natural disasters that may threaten life or property.”

-uas-.pdf’>signed-so-3379-uas-.pdf

Fonte/Source: https://www.doi.gov/pressreleases/secretary-bernhardt-signs-order-grounding-interiors-drone-fleet-non-emergency

Related posts

SENATO.IT – DDL C. 234 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – TRATTAZIONE IN SEDE CONSULTIVA

Redazione

SENATO.IT – DDL S. 1665 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – TRATTAZIONE IN ASSEMBLEA

Redazione

TESTIMONY ON CBO’S BUDGET AND ECONOMIC OUTLOOK: 2020 TO 2030

Redazione

COMPTROLLER OF THE CURRENCY DISCUSSES EFFORTS TO STRENGTHEN COMMUNITY REINVESTMENT ACT REGULATIONS, CONDITION OF THE FEDERAL BANKING SYSTEM

Redazione

ROCZNIK ANDRAGOGICZNY (X, )

Redazione

GIOVANE TALENTO DELLE DUE RUOTE AMBASCIATORE DI RICCIONEEMANUELE, 12 ANNI, PREMIATO A PALAZZO DEL TURISMO

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More