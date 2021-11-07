(AGENPARL) – dom 07 novembre 2021 You are subscribed to Collected Releases for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

11/07/2021 03:27 PM EST

Office of the Spokesperson

The following is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke with Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi today to condemn the terrorist attack yesterday, which targeted the prime minister’s residence, and convey his relief that the Prime Minister was unharmed. Secretary Blinken underscored this attack was also an attack on the sovereignty and stability of the Iraqi state. The Secretary reiterated that the U.S. partnership with Prime Minister al-Kadhimi and with Iraq is steadfast, and pledged to support the Iraqi Security Forces as they investigate this attack.

—————————————————————

🔊 Listen to this