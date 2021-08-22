(AGENPARL) – dom 22 agosto 2021 You are subscribed to Collected Releases for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

08/22/2021 12:30 PM EDT

Antony J. Blinken, Secretary of State

Washington, D.C.

QUESTION: We go now to the State Department and Secretary of State Antony Blinken. Mr. Secretary, good morning to you, sir.

SECRETARY BLINKEN: Good morning, Major. Thanks for having me.

QUESTION: In another venue this morning, your counterpart, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, said the United States has secured or is looking into, quote/unquote, “alternate methods” to move U.S. personnel from where they are to the Karzai International Airport. What does that mean? What specifically can you tell us about that?

SECRETARY BLINKEN: Well, first, Major, we’ve gotten about 8,000 people out over the last 24 hours. And if you go back to July when this effort really started, we’ve gotten about 30,000 people out between our military flights and the charters that we’ve organized to get out of Kabul and out of Afghanistan. But we’ve seen these wrenching scenes of people crowded at the gates, of people hurt, people killed. It’s an incredibly volatile situation, and we’re very focused on that. And here’s what we’re doing.

First, we’re moving people out as quickly as we can from inside the airport and out of Afghanistan to alleviate crowding in the airport so we can get more people in from the outside and alleviate some of the crowding outside. But second and most important – and this goes to Jake Sullivan’s point – we’re in direct contact with American citizens and others, and we’re able to guide them the best way to get to the airport, what to do when they get there. And that is the, I think, safest and most effective way to get people there, get them in, and get them out. That’s what we’re focused on.

One other point. We’ve also now have agreements with more than two dozen countries on four continents to help service as transit points or other relocation points for people that we’re getting out of Afghanistan as we finish processing them, as we finish doing security checks. And that too I think is going to alleviate some of the bottlenecks that we’ve seen in the system to enable this to flow even more quickly and more effectively.

QUESTION: With your indulgence, Mr. Secretary, can we get precise on this? When Jake Sullivan says “alternate methods,” does that mean U.S. military is now getting outside of the perimeter of the airport and going to find Americans and bringing them safely there?

SECRETARY BLINKEN: The best way, the most effective way, the way I’m focused on to get folks in, again, is to be in direct contact with them and to help guide them and to give them instructions on where to go, when to go there, and then we can bring them into the airport safely and effectively.

QUESTION: So they are still effectively on their own getting to the airport?

SECRETARY BLINKEN: Again, we found that the best way to do this is to be in direct touch with them. The President and the Secretary of Defense have been clear that we will do whatever it takes to get Americans home and out of harm’s way.

QUESTION: Civilian commercial airliners are being added to the mix. Why? And what is that going to look like?

SECRETARY BLINKEN: Yeah, so there’s a process by which we can ask civilian airliners to join in this effort – not to bring people out of Kabul but to bring them from these different staging points that we have arranged with, as I said, now nearly two dozen countries around the world. Because once they’re there, they’ll spend some time there where we can finish processing them, when we can finish doing security and background checks, and then they move on to their ultimate destination. We need more planes in the mix to do that piece of it, to move them from these initial points of landing on to places that they’ll ultimately resettle.

QUESTION: How long will Karzai International Airport remain open under the security perimeter provided by the United States military?

SECRETARY BLINKEN: Well, what we’re focused on is getting as many people out as fast as we can as effectively and as safely as we can. It’s also important to note the Taliban has said that it intends to keep the airport open. It wants a functioning airport. And it has made commitments about the safe passage of people with no deadline attached to that, and we will hold the Taliban to that commitment.

QUESTION: Do we have a deadline attached to it, Mr. Secretary? My question is essentially: Will it stay open under the auspices of the U.S. military after August 31st?

SECRETARY BLINKEN: And again, our focus is making sure every single day we’re getting as many people out as we can as fast as we can. That’s our focus.

QUESTION: And under that umbrella, Mr. Secretary, of all the people – that includes U.S. citizens, quite obviously. You have said and the President has committed to our Afghan allies, interpreters and the like. Does it also – that umbrella term – extend to those in NGOs who assisted the United States throughout the 20-year campaign in Afghanistan?

SECRETARY BLINKEN: Yeah, Major, a few things. Obviously, American citizens are our priority as well as the people who worked directly for us. Allies and partners, we’re committed to them and to helping them get out. But also, to your point, Afghans more broadly at risk. We’re focused on all of that. But our intense focus is making sure that we get our fellow Americans out if they want to leave.

QUESTION: The President said that we have an agreement with the Taliban. Mr. Secretary, that implies we are negotiating with them. Does that not confer upon them already legitimacy?

SECRETARY BLINKEN: No, we have – we’ve had for a long time contact with the Taliban both at a political level in Doha going back – going back some years, as well as now on the ground in Kabul a working relationship in order to deconflict, in order to work through any problems with people getting to the airport. That’s been very important to making sure that we can actually advance our own interests in getting people out safely and effectively as possible. So that’s the nature of the relationship.

QUESTION: And someone in our audience might listen to you, Mr. Secretary, and say, “Oh, so we have to ask the Taliban for permission for American citizens to leave.” True or not true?

