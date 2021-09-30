(AGENPARL) – gio 30 settembre 2021 You are subscribed to Press Releases for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

09/30/2021 07:08 PM EDT

Antony J. Blinken, Secretary of State

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

IBEW Local #5

QUESTION: Well, Secretary Blinken, thank you so much for spending time with us. I really appreciate it.

SECRETARY BLINKEN: Great to be with you, Jon.

QUESTION: So let me just ask you. You could have chosen any city in America, maybe even in Europe, for this first-ever U.S.-European Trade and Technology Council meeting. Why did you choose Pittsburgh?

SECRETARY BLINKEN: It was done greatly because – and we’ve seen it in the couple of days that we’ve been here – you have in Pittsburgh a city that was obviously the manufacturing capital of the country in the 20th century.

QUESTION: Okay.

SECRETARY BLINKEN: It’s now a technological center of the country in this century. But it also has so many of the different stakeholders represented, including the labor movement, where I just spent a couple of hours. And all of this together is so important in how we think about dealing with the issues of trade and technology that are having real impact on our peoples’ lives. And what’s happening here in this city I think in many ways shows the way through some of these issues, issues that we have to work on with our European partners.

QUESTION: What have you learned by being here in Pittsburgh on this trip?

SECRETARY BLINKEN: Well, I learned a lot of things. One is that, as I said, it just reinforced for me the fact that when it comes from everything to cutting-edge medical research, including on COVID-19, when it comes to the work that’s being done on driverless cars, but when it also comes to having a strong and growing stronger labor movement that is so essential to the future of our country and our economy, it’s all here in Pittsburgh.

And one of the things that’s so challenging that we have to deal with is making these transitions from the economy of the past to the economy of the future, but making sure that as we’re making those transitions people don’t get left behind, that they come along. And that’s what’s happening every day in this city, and I think for both us in the government and also for our European partners, there’s a lot to be learned.

QUESTION: Let me ask this question. It’s really from a local perspective. You are the top foreign policy expert leader of this country, other than the President, of course. And there’s a lot of concern about supply issues and about competition from China.

SECRETARY BLINKEN: That’s right.

QUESTION: How important is that to you? When it impacts local people, we can’t get supply parts here in Pittsburgh for some of our manufacturing companies. What can you do at the State Department to make sure perhaps that we reinvigorate American business, American manufacturing, so we don’t have to rely on China, who we know cheat?

SECRETARY BLINKEN: So there’s a lot that goes into that, Jon, and it’s one of the things that we talked about. One of the things we’ve learned, including from the COVID-19 crisis, is we have to build more diversified and more resilient supply chains, including bringing some of that manufacturing and supply back here to the United States, especially when it comes to critical products and critical technologies, where we can’t afford to be dependent on anyone else, or we can’t afford to have a shortage and a crunch.

