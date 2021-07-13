(AGENPARL) – mar 13 luglio 2021 You are subscribed to Collected Releases for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

07/13/2021 07:18 PM EDT

Antony J. Blinken, Secretary of State

Washington, D.C.

Mayflower Hotel

SECRETARY BLINKEN: Thank you. Thank you all very, very much. It is actually wonderful to be in a room with real people – (laughter) – with friends, with colleagues and without masks too. So in and of itself, that’s a very positive thing.

But there is a lot to be positive about today, and it starts with the remarkable work of the National Security Commission on Artificial Intelligence, especially the work of my friend Eric Schmidt, another friend and close colleague Bob Work, who I haven’t seen yet but hopefully is here, and – Bob, there you are – and the executive director Ylli Bajraktari. Thank you, thank you, thank you for this remarkable effort. I am in your debt, and quite frankly the country is going to be in your debt for the work that you’ve done. I’m going to put this down.

And I really want to thank the members of Congress who have come together across party lines to launch this enterprise at what is a pivotal moment for our country, and I think for the world at large.

Today, you’ve heard from the Secretary of Defense, you’ve heard from the Secretary of Commerce, the National Security Advisor, the director of the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy.

In and of itself, that is testament to how seriously the administration takes these issues. And again, that’s in no small part due to the work of this commission.

You have helped clarify the links among AI, the broader set of emerging technologies, strategic competition, and our national security and prosperity.

And you have made crystal clear that our country needs to play catch-up and to do it fast. And not just our country. Countries around the world. And I’ll come to that.

We’re moving quickly, because we want to ensure that as AI and related technologies transform how we live, how we work, how we compete, how we defend ourselves, that we’re staying ahead of change, indeed that we are shaping change and, critically, making sure it delivers for our people.

My colleagues, I think, have very capably covered the administration’s work on these issues as it relates to our domestic renewal, our economy, and our defense.

So what I’d like to do today is to focus on the State Department’s distinct role, because diplomacy will be critical.

Working with partners and allies to develop and deploy technology is going to help us tackle the most urgent challenges we face, from pandemics to the climate crisis.

Diplomacy will also be essential to mitigating risks, from preventing cyber attacks that target our businesses, to regulating technology that threatens our privacy, to defending our democratic values and way of life.

And let me just pause for a second on that last point, because I think it deserves emphasis. It’s fundamentally what’s at stake here.

More than anything else, our task is to put forth and carry out a compelling vision for how to use technology in a way that serves our people, protects our interests and upholds our democratic values. It’s not enough to highlight the horrors of techno-authoritarianism, to point to what countries like China and Russia are doing, and say that it’s wrong and dangerous, even as it is. We’ve also got to make the positive case for our own approach, and then we’ve got to deliver. That is the challenge before us.

We need the United States and we need its partners to remain the world’s innovative leaders and standard setters, to ensure that universal rights and democratic values remain at the center of all the innovation that’s to come, and that it delivers real benefits in people’s lives. That fundamentally is the test that we have to pass, and it’s a test I think you’ve heard President Biden allude to.

In short, democracies have to pass the tech test together. And diplomacy, I believe, has a big role to play in that.

Now, any time you hear someone from the State Department talking, we’re likely to throw in pillars and frameworks and tranches, so I can’t be any different today. We have to have our pillars, so let me walk you through six of them – (laughter) – that cover the approach to these issues. I know you’d be disappointed without it.

The first is reducing the national security risks posed by malicious cyber activities and emerging technologies.

This is the most basic thing our diplomacy has to do: protect our people, protect our networks, prevent conflict, and establish standards of responsible conduct in cyberspace.

Already, we’ve brought countries together around an approach that recognizes international law to make it clear that countries are governed in cyberspace just like they are offline and that defines norms that apply not only in wartime but in peacetime too, because we’re now dealing with significant cyber incidents outside the context of war.

We’ve also called for practical confidence-building measures; for example, steps as simple as establishing points of contact, so that in the event of a major cyber incident we actually know who to call. Under American leadership, UN member-states have come together repeatedly to reaffirm this basic framework.

Now we’re working to bring allies and partners along to respond collectively when others engage in malicious cyber activity. That’s what happened after the SolarWinds intrusion. We attributed it to Russia; 22 countries, the European Union, NATO quickly supported that conclusion. And that’s important, because when we speak with one voice, we can more effectively deter future bad acts.

Last month, as some of you will have noted, at the NATO summit, NATO reaffirmed that a cyber attack could trigger Article V – “an attack on one is an attack on all” – and that’s an important step too in deterring those attacks and protecting our national security in the cyber age.

We’re also treating ransomware not only as a law enforcement issue but also as a national security issue. Ransomware and other cyber crimes affect all of us – our businesses, local governments; our most critical infrastructure, from power grids to hospitals. As you know, one in four Americans has been the victim of a cyber crime, at a cost of more than $4 billion every single year. That’s a direct threat to the safety, to the well-being of our people, and so it’s at the top of our diplomatic agenda.

And it’s also why we’re elevating ransomware in our engagements with Russia. Our message is clear: Countries that harbor cyber criminals have a responsibility to take action. If they don’t, we will. We’re strengthening our diplomatic and foreign assistance tools to fight transnational cyber criminals, and we’re working to expand membership in the global cyber crime treaty known as the Budapest Convention.

We’ll launch similar efforts on AI and other emerging technologies. If they’re going to be used as part of our national defense, we want the world to have a shared understanding of how to do that responsibly, in the same way that we’ve hammered out rules for how to use conventional and nuclear weapons. That’s how we reduce the risk of proliferation. It’s how we prevent escalation or unintended incidents.

The second pillar is ensuring that our leadership in the fierce strategic technology competition that’s now underway not only continues but grows and strengthens.

We know China is determined to become the world’s technology leader. And they have a well-resourced and comprehensive plan to achieve those ambitions.

We must preserve our competitive and comparative advantages.

That means building resilient, diverse, and secure supply chains for critical technologies. Our proposed investments in semiconductor manufacturing here at home is an important part of that. And again, I really want to underscore the very important work that was done on a bipartisan basis in Congress to help allow us to do that.

But I think you know this too: We can’t onshore everything. We don’t need to. We’ll work with partners to “friend-shore” and “near-shore” our supply chains, and that will make all of us more resilient.

We’ll protect information communications technologies. The Biden-Harris administration is committed to 5G security. And we’re promoting the use of trusted and diverse vendors, including American companies, and advocating in multilateral settings for high standards for security and for trust.

We’re taking a fresh look at tools like export controls, investment screening, visa screening, to make sure our strategic competitors are not exploiting our own innovative ecosystems to gain military or national security advantage.

Today we also know that it’s harder to ensure that American innovations are used for commercial purposes only. Countries like China don’t differentiate between civilian and military in the same way, and emerging technologies, including AI applications, blur that line too. So we’ve got to think differently about how to protect our innovation and industries against that kind of misuse.

And of course, we need to do this at the same time that we’re growing our talent pipelines. Perhaps more than any other factor, having the right people will determine whether we win the competition for the future. We’ve got to recruit, we’ve got to retain the top talent, including talent from around the world, so that the best and the brightest study here, stay here, feel welcome here.

The third pillar: defending an open, secure, reliable, and interoperable internet.

We’ve been fighting for this vision of the internet for a long, long time. Many of you in this room have been engaged in that effort. These principles created the conditions that allowed the internet to grow into the transformative force that it’s become: an extraordinary resource for learning, for connection, for economic growth.

But the hard truth is that the internet is also growing more closed, more insecure, more fractured every single day.

We see country after country putting up firewalls, controlling speech, targeting activists, shutting down the internet to squelch dissent. And while authoritarian regimes deny access to their networks, they actively reach into others and into ours, taking advantage and meddling in more open societies. It’s no wonder that some countries are asking whether the principles around which we’ve organized the internet are still relevant, are still tenable.

In many ways, we are at an inflection point, some would say even a tipping point. And our choice is between giving up on our vision for the internet or stepping up the fight. We will step up the fight.

We’ll defend the principles of an open, secure, reliable, and interoperable internet across the full spectrum of our engagement – from trade agreements to governance to hardware. We’ll use our diplomacy to unite governments and the private sector more firmly behind these efforts. The work we do today will determine what the internet looks like just a few years from now. That’s a responsibility we take very, very seriously.

The fourth pillar I want to talk about is setting technical standards and creating norms for emerging technologies.

Technical standards help ensure quality, protect consumer health and safety, facilitate global interoperability. They also help overcome trade barriers and expand market access.

We believe in a transparent, consensus-based, and private sector-led approach to developing standards for emerging technologies. That’s how we’ll arrive at standards that are technologically sound, have earned people’s trust, reflect our values, and help American companies compete on a level playing field.

And norms, of course, are standards of another kind. We’ll work with partners to ensure that technologies are developed and deployed in ethical ways that respect people’s rights.

That’s what we did at the UN International Telecommunications Union just a few months ago. Some countries proposed norms that would allow the use, for example, of facial recognition technology in ways that could threaten human rights. We brought governments and businesses together to stop it.

Whenever rules and norms that affect American lives are being debated and decided, American diplomats won’t be just – won’t just be in the room; we will be leading the charge.

The fifth pillar is this: It’s making technology work for democracy.

Some of the leading threats to democracies today are playing out, as you all know, in cyberspace. We have to be leading the world’s efforts, and particularly the world’s democracies, in responding to those threats – fighting back against disinformation, standing up for internet freedom, reducing the misuse of surveillance technology.

We’ve got to make sure that our companies are not inadvertently fueling authoritarian practices, whether it’s in China or anywhere else.

That’s why we’ve released “surveillance due diligence guidance” to try to help American companies prevent their products from being misused.

