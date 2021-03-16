SECRETARY ANTONY J. BLINKEN AT A VIRTUAL MEET & GREET WITH MISSION JAPAN STAFF AND FAMILY MEMBERS

(AGENPARL) – mar 16 marzo 2021 The second, of course, is the one-year anniversary of COVID-19. Last February, the “Diamond Princess” docked in Yokohama with 420 American citizens onboard. You evacuated the people. You implemented protocols to keep staff from contracting the virus. You arranged care for more than 80 passengers who contracted the virus. So you had one of the earliest experiences with COVID-19. I suspect that no one really fully imagined then what all that would mean and where we are now. But the work that you did, I think, stood us in very good stead in a difficult moment.

The professionalism and competence that have defined this mission’s response to the pandemic have been powerful ever since. You’ve managed to maintain essential services for more than 200,000 Americans living in Japan. You safely welcomed dozens of new families to post. You adapted the embassy’s community, and adapted its welfare programs. You even found ways to make it safe for kids to celebrate holidays. I was told about the Halloween trunk-or-treating, and the distance family photos from Santa. Something I know as a relatively new parent, that’s incredibly important. So I’m glad you’ve been able to keep a focus on the human dimension of this entire enterprise.

Most important, you’ve really kept doing the critical work of this mission. That includes preparation for the Tokyo Olympics, which at the moment involves planning for several different scenarios. Whenever and however Team USA ends up competing, it will be because of you, and I thank you for that.

Your remarkable dedication is all the more reason that we owe it to you and to your families to get you vaccinated as soon as possible. And I want to tell you, this is job one for me and for the team in Washington. We’re working as fast as possible to get vaccines to you. There’s nothing we take more seriously than your health and well-being, and that’s for the entire embassy community.

And we will keep you posted at every step. I know we’ll have an opportunity probably to talk about this a little bit more, but one of the things I want to make sure that we’re doing is communicating, telling you what we know, what we’re doing. The answers won’t always be fully satisfactory, but at least you’ll have them.

And we will keep working to support you and the entire State Department workforce in other ways. You know that diversity and inclusion is a top priority for us; it’s a top priority for me. And I know it’s a priority for this mission. Joe and I were talking about that earlier. And I really want to note the work that you’ve done to raise awareness about racism and social justice issues, to increase accountability, reduce unconscious bias in the bidding process, and to spark important conversations on topics like raising biracial children in Japan. So I applaud that, and I think we’re going to learn a lot from the conversations that you’ve been having.

You may have heard President Biden talk about leading by the power of our example. Well, that’s what you’re doing by building such a thoughtful, inclusive, and supportive culture here at Mission Japan, and I’m grateful to you, Joe, for leading that effort, and to all of you for engaging in it.

So let me just close, because I really want to hear from you and answer any questions that I can. Thank you for your service on behalf of the American people. It’s making a difference every single day – in ways big and small, often not immediately visible to our fellow citizens back home, but I can tell you they are and they will feel the impact in their lives.

It’s a tremendous honor to serve as Secretary, but the honor is especially great because of the opportunity I have to work with all of you.

So with that, let’s open it up for questions.

*MR YOUNG:* Thanks very much, Mr. Secretary.

