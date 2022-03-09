(AGENPARL) – mer 09 marzo 2022 You are subscribed to Press Releases for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

03/09/2022 02:22 PM EST

Antony J. Blinken, Secretary of State

Washington, D.C.

Benjamin Franklin Room

SECRETARY BLINKEN: It’s very good to see everyone here today, and especially good to see my colleague and friend, Foreign Secretary Truss.

Liz and I have been working around the world together almost non-stop on the most immediate matter at hand, Russia’s aggression against Ukraine, but on a multiplicity of other things, because our countries are joined in having shared interests across virtually every significant issue before the world now.

We were just in Brussels last week with ministers from our fellow NATO Allies, the G7, the European Union, focused particularly on continuing what has been extraordinarily close coordination and cooperation in response to Moscow’s unprovoked, unjustified, and increasingly brutal war in Ukraine.

We and our teams are in almost constant contact as we calibrate a united response, not just between our two nations, which have a long history of working hand in hand through the special relationship, but with allies and partners across Europe and, indeed, beyond. At least in my experience of doing this for nearly 30 years, I cannot remember a time where we’ve seen such unity in the transatlantic relationship, both in policy and in principle. We are united in strengthening our security assistance to Ukraine for its heroic defenders. We are united in increasing our assistance to the people of Ukraine, who are suffering grievously due to the growing humanitarian catastrophe inflicted upon them by Moscow’s invasion. And we’re united in our efforts to raise the costs on the Kremlin for waging this ongoing war of choice, which has already displaced more than 2 million Ukrainians.

Earlier this week Prime Minister Johnson announced an additional 175 million pounds in aid to Ukraine, bringing the UK’s total support during the crisis, I believe, to approximately 400 million pounds. This includes direct assistance for the Ukrainian Government to pay the salaries of Ukraine’s public sector employees, who are keeping critical services running where they haven’t been bombed by the Russians.

The UK was one of the first European countries to send defensive lethal security assistance to Ukraine. And the government has imposed severe financial sanctions on President Putin, his inner circle, Russian oligarchs, and others who enable and fuel this aggression.

Just days ago, the House of Commons passed a new economic crime bill aimed at making it easier to sanction groups of corrupt individuals, and harder for those trying to hide their money in the UK.

Yesterday, in the latest of many steps that we’ve taken together to hold the Kremlin accountable, President Biden banned all imports of Russian oil, liquefied natural gas, and coal; Prime Minister Johnson committed to ban all imports of Russian oil by the end of 2022.

We’re also united in calling on the Kremlin to immediately allow Ukrainian civilians to safely depart the cities and towns of Ukraine that are besieged by Russian forces. Every country has a responsibility to join us in pressing Moscow to do this. This is not the time to equivocate by calling on both sides to allow civilians in Ukraine’s cities to leave safely. Doing so obfuscates the basic facts around why these corridors are necessary, and who is blocking them.

Russia invaded Ukraine without justification. Russian forces now encircle multiple Ukrainian cities, after having destroyed much of their critical infrastructure, leaving people without water, without electricity, without access to food and medicine. And Russia’s relentless bombardment, including of civilians trying to flee, prevents people from safely escaping the hellish conditions that they have created.

The Kremlin’s proposals to create humanitarian corridors leading into Russia and Belarus are absurd. It’s offensive to suggest the Ukrainian people should seek refuge from the very government that has demonstrated such disregard for their lives. The civilians who were able to escape yesterday through one of those corridors from Sumy to Poltava – another city in Ukraine – shows that this is possible, but it must be allowed to happen on a much broader scale.

It is not only in Europe where the United States and the UK are working together to address threats to international peace and security. We also share a grave concern about Iran’s nuclear advances. Together we discussed our work to achieve a mutual return to compliance with the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, the so-called Iran nuclear agreement. Either way, we are committed to ensuring that Iran can never acquire a nuclear weapon.

On Northern Ireland, President Biden has been steadfast in his support for the Belfast/Good Friday Agreement, which he views as a historic achievement that must be protected to ensure the peace, stability, and prosperity of people in Northern Ireland. The United States continues to support both sides’ efforts to engage in productive dialogue to resolve differences over the Northern Ireland Protocol.

Before handing it over to Liz, let me just make one final point. It’s not just the British Government that’s stepping up to help Ukraine. We’re also seeing incredible solidarity and compassion from the British people, people like Khaled El Mayet in Cheltenham, who is leading a local campaign to buy second-hand ambulances and drive them, packed with supplies, to humanitarian responders at Ukraine’s border; people like Yorkshire resident Magdalena Timmin, who, on the second night of Russia’s invasion, sent a message to a Facebook group called “Polish Mums of Leeds,” appealing for donations to help people in Ukraine. Within days, she’d received enough to fill three 18-wheelers.

I believe one reason we’re seeing such an outpouring of support from the British people is because they’ve been through something similar. The harrowing blitz during World War II inflicted colossal suffering on the country’s people, killing more than 60,000 British civilians, wounding 86,000 more. It’s impossible to see the images of people seeking refuge in Kyiv’s metro in 2022 and not think of those who sheltered in the London Underground in 1942. The grit, the compassion, the determination that Britain has exhibited eight decades ago that inspired the world is exactly what we see in the people of Ukraine today, and it’s why we need to stand with them.

With that, Liz, over to you.

FOREIGN SECRETARY TRUSS: Well, thank you very much, Tony, and it’s great to be here with my friend and ally, Secretary Blinken. And we’ve certainly seen lots of each other around the capitals of Europe over the last week, working very closely with our allies.

Putin’s illegal invasion of Ukraine is causing immense pain and suffering. Yet he is not making the progress he planned. Since the buildup on the border, the United Kingdom and the United States have led work in the G7 and through NATO to challenge Putin’s aggression. Before the invasion, the United States and the UK called out his playbook of false flags, attempts to install a puppet regime in Kyiv, and fake provocations. We worked with our G7 allies to warn that he would face severe costs and a determined Ukrainian people.

We have surprised Putin with our unity and the toughness of our sanctions, hitting the banks, the ships, the planes, the oligarchs, and the oil and gas revenues. And the brave Ukrainian people have surprised him with their determination and their leadership. Now is not the time to let up.

Putin must fail. We know from history that aggressors only understand one thing, and that is strength. We know that if we don’t do enough now, other aggressors around the world will be emboldened. And we know that if Putin is not stopped in Ukraine, there will be terrible implications for European and global security. We would be sending a message that sovereign nations can simply be trampled on.

So we must go further and faster in our response. We must double down on our sanctions. That includes a full SWIFT ban, and the G7 ending its use of Russian oil and gas. The United States and the United Kingdom this week announced our plans to stop importing Russian oil, and the EU have announced their plans to reduce their dependency, too. We want to encourage a wider group of countries to get on board with our sanctions effort. A hundred and forty-one countries voted against Russian aggression at UNGA.

And we must continue to supply defensive weapons to Ukraine. I’m proud that the United Kingdom was the first European country to do that, and I welcome the decision of Germany, and Japan, and many others to send military aid.

Since the end of the Cold War, we took our eye off the ball. But we are now stepping up together, and we must never let down our guard again. We’re determined to keep strengthening NATO and urge all allies to increase their investment. We must accelerate NATO’s modernization, and deepen our cooperation on tech and cyber. We will end strategic dependence on authoritarian regimes for our energy and for other vital resources. And we will step up our work to build economic and security alliances around the world, including with India and the Gulf nations to further isolate Russia. We’ll keep working to bring more countries into the orbit of those who believe in the sovereignty of nation, and by playing by the rules.

The war in Ukraine is a struggle for the future of freedom and self-determination. We must not rest until Putin fails in Ukraine, and the country’s sovereignty is restored. Thank you.

MR PRICE: We’ll now turn to questions. Taking two questions per side, alternating, we’ll start with Kylie Atwood of CNN.

QUESTION: Good afternoon, or morning. Thank you for doing this.

Secretary Blinken, yes or no, do you believe it’s possible to get the Ukrainians MiG-29 fighter jets? If so, when and how?

SECRETARY BLINKEN: Nothing for my friend? Okay.

QUESTION: I’ll go to you next.

SECRETARY BLINKEN: First, as we’ve said, the decision about whether to transfer any equipment to our friends in Ukraine is ultimately one that each government will decide for itself, and has to make. We’re in very close consultation with allies and partners about the ongoing security assistance to Ukraine, because in fact I think what we’re seeing is that Poland’s proposal shows that there are some complexities that the issue presents when it comes to providing security assistance. We have to make sure that we’re doing it in the right way.

You heard from the Department of Defense just yesterday about the particular proposal – the prospect of fighter jets at the disposal of the Unites States Government departing from a U.S. NATO base in Germany to fly into air space contested with Russia over Ukraine raises some serious concerns for the entire NATO Alliance. So we have to work through the specifics of these things going forward. And it’s not simply clear to us that there is a substantive rationale for doing it in the way that was put forward yesterday.

So what we’re doing right now is continuing to consult very closely with Poland, with other NATO Allies on this and the logistical challenges that it presents, together with Poland as well as with the UK and many of our other partners. As we’ve noted, we have provided extraordinary support to Ukraine and to those defending it from the Russian aggression, support that has been used extremely effectively by Ukrainian defenders, support that will continue in the days, weeks, and months ahead.

Just yesterday, with the supplemental legislation being put forward, we have an additional $6.5 billion in security assistance that’s now on tap just from the United States for Ukraine. And that will of course include the very kinds of things that they need to effectively defend Ukraine against Russian aggression.

QUESTION: Thanks. And just to clarify, basically, what you’re saying is there is a creative way to get them these fighter jets possibly, but you haven’t figured out the pathway forward on that.

And then my second question for both of you is: With Ukrainian deaths mounting right now, what more can the U.S. and the UK do? Would either country be open to considering the possibility of a limited no-fly zone over humanitarian corridors to be set up in the country? Thank you.

FOREIGN SECRETARY TRUSS: So first of all, in answer to your question, the United Kingdom has been first of all supplying defensive weaponry into Ukraine, and in fact, we have been working with other allies across the world to help get that defensive weaponry into Ukraine, so have been supplying anti-tank weapons. Today our defense secretary announced that we will now be supplying air defense systems to address the specific issue the Ukrainians face, which is air defense. So we believe that the best way of tackling this threat is to help the Ukrainians with the Starstreak air defense systems that we will be supplying.

On the issue of a no-fly zone, of course it’s important, and I completely support what Tony has said about protecting humanitarian corridors and calling on Russia to respect those genuine humanitarian corridors, i.e., ones that don’t lead into Russia or Belarus. But the reality is that setting up a no-fly zone would lead to a direct confrontation between NATO and Russia, and that is not what we are looking at. What we are looking at is making sure that the Ukrainians are able to defend their own country with the best possible selection of anti-tank weapons and anti-air defense systems.

SECRETARY BLINKEN: And I agree with everything that the foreign secretary said.