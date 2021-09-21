(AGENPARL) – mar 21 settembre 2021 You are subscribed to Collected Releases for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

09/21/2021 05:19 PM EDT

Antony J. Blinken, Secretary of State

New York City, New York

Palace Hotel

September 21, 2021

FOREIGN MINISTER ÇAVUŞOĞLU: President Biden made a very good speech. I enjoyed it.

SECRETARY BLINKEN: Thank you. Appreciate that very much.

Good afternoon, everyone. It’s a real pleasure to be here with my friend and colleague from Turkey. Mevlüt and I spent a lot of time together on the phone, in meetings in one place or another over the last nine months. And a lot to talk about today, but we’re so grateful to Turkey for its very strong partnership in Afghanistan and the work that we continue to do together there. Lots to talk about there on Afghanistan going forward, but also many other regional issues, from Syria to the Caucuses. And Turkey and the United States stand together as strong partners and NATO Allies, and look forward, Mevlüt, to covering a lot of ground in the time we have today. Welcome. So good to see you.

FOREIGN MINISTER ÇAVUŞOĞLU: Thank you very much, Tony. Very good to see you again. As you rightly said, we have been on the phone several times, and we have had excellent cooperation. Thank you very much for the excellent cooperation on Afghanistan, in many areas. Of course, we will continue working on Afghanistan together, we will continue our cooperation, as well as our cooperation in many other areas; you mentioned some of them. And while we are – we continue this cooperation, we will do our best to strengthen our bilateral relations work. And looking forward to our discussion today.

SECRETARY BLINKEN: Thank you.

FOREIGN MINISTER ÇAVUŞOĞLU: Thank you.

SECRETARY BLINKEN: Thanks, everyone.

