08/04/2021 01:21 PM EDT

Antony J. Blinken, Secretary of State

Surangel Whipps, Jr., President of Palau

Washington, D.C.

Treaty Room

SECRETARY BLINKEN: Good morning, everyone. Good to see you. I’m very, very pleased to have President Whipps from Palau here today in the State Department. Palau is a strong partner for the United States, a leader on climate, a model on COVID response, and, of course, a strong voice for a free and open Indo-Pacific. So I couldn’t be more pleased that the president is here at the State Department. We’ve got a broad agenda to cover. But first and foremost, welcome, Mr. President. Thank you for being here.

PRESIDENT WHIPPS: Well, thank you so much, Secretary Blinken, for having us and hosting us today. We are extremely excited to be here and honored to be here, and really with being in the halls of the most powerful country in the world that values freedom and democracy and people’s rights, and to be able to be a partner and really work together in promoting those values. Whether it’s on climate change or a free and open Indo-Pacific, Palau is – just wants to partner with the United States to promote those values of freedom and democracy around the world. In fact, our people are allowed to join the U.S. military and serve side by side in promoting those values and defending that freedom. And we’re just grateful to be a partner and look forward to many years of working together.

SECRETARY BLINKEN: Thank you, Mr. President. Thank you all. (Inaudible.)

—————————————————————

