05/17/2022 03:59 PM EDT

Antony J. Blinken, Secretary of State

Washington, D.C.

Benjamin Franklin Room

SECRETARY BLINKEN: Well, good afternoon, everyone. It’s a great pleasure to have my friend, the Greek foreign minister, here at the State Department. This has been an important and incredibly productive couple of days, notably with the prime minister’s visit, his meeting with President Biden yesterday, the prime minister’s appearance before Congress today. And it’s upon us now – Nikos and myself – to follow up on all the instructions we’re getting from President Biden and Prime Minister Mitsotakis to continue to do the work that has brought partnership between the United States and Greece – at least in my judgment – to its highest point ever.

We are grateful for that partnership: the work that we are doing together to stand against Russia’s aggression against Ukraine, and to stand with Ukraine; and the work that we’re doing together to strengthen and diversify energy security, including in the Eastern Mediterranean; the work we’re doing together through the Strategic Dialogue that we conducted and that we’re going to continue across so many different areas in the relationship between Greece and the United States.

So I’m grateful to have this opportunity with Nikos to follow up on the meeting between the President and the prime minister, to continue the important work we’re doing together to build the strongest possible relationship between Greece and the United States.

Nikos.

FOREIGN MINISTER DENDIAS: Thank you. It’s a great opportunity to be here today after a spectacular meeting with President Biden yesterday, and, if you allow me to say, a historic speech of my prime minister —

SECRETARY BLINKEN: Yes.

