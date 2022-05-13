(AGENPARL) – ven 13 maggio 2022 You are subscribed to Secretary’s Remarks for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

05/13/2022 04:39 PM EDT

Antony J. Blinken, Secretary of State

Prak Sokhonn, Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister

Washington, D.C.

Treaty Room

SECRETARY BLINKEN: Well, good afternoon, everyone. It’s a pleasure to be here with the deputy prime minister of Cambodia. I really want to thank you, Deputy Prime Minister, and Cambodia for your leadership of ASEAN and for everything you’ve done to make this such a successful special summit between the United States and ASEAN.

We’ve had an opportunity to deepen the work that we’re doing together, and to put out – I think, a very important vision statement for the future, and Cambodia’s work to bring us to this point is greatly appreciated. We’re working very closely together as partners to try to advance a shared vision for the region, including regional security. And of course, we welcome the leadership role that you’re playing in ASEAN on a number of issues, including hopefully working to restore the democratic path in Myanmar.

So, it’s very good to have you here. Welcome again to the State Department.

DEPUTY PRIME MINISTER PRAK SOKHONN: Thank you very much, Secretary Blinken. It’s a real honor, pleasure to be here to have this meeting with you. It’s an opportunity for us to exchange views, especially to strengthen our bilateral cooperation. And it’s a wonderful for Cambodia as a chair to have been able to organize – co-organize this summit between ASEAN leaders and the U.S.

I am ready to have a good discussion with Secretary Blinken, in order to strengthen our bilateral relationship and to push forward for solution in a number of regional issues. Thank you.

SECRETARY BLINKEN: Thank you, everyone.

—————————————————————

🔊 Listen to this