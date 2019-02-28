(AGENPARL) – London gio 28 febbraio 2019

Detectives investigating the murder of 23-year-old Glendon Spence at a youth club in Brixton on Thursday, 21 February have charged a second teenager with murder.

The 17-year-old male [B] was arrested in Manchester on Wednesday, 27 February and charged on Thursday evening with one count of murder.

He will appear at Manchester and Salford Magistrates’ Court on Friday, 1 March. He will then be remanded to appear at the Old Bailey on a date to be confirmed.

Another 17-year-old male [A] was charged with murder on Sunday, 24 February.

He appeared at the Old Bailey on 27 February and a provisional trial date has been set for Monday, 12 August.