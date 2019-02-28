28 Febbraio 2019
Breaking News

Series: QMAR368BIS, Real Residential Property Prices for Morocco

Global Hawk Achieves Historic First at Avalon 2019

04/26/2019 – Young Professionals: Trivia Night

Investigators map genomic landscape of very rare cancer

February 2019 in photos: SOBEWFF®, President Trump and a new, furry police…

11/02/2019 – The North Pole Crft Show

Spring break road closure and transit changes announced

U.S. Chamber Principles for International Taxation in a Digitalizing Economy

S. Hrg. – AUTHORITIES AND RESOURCES NEEDED TO PROTECT AND SECURE THE…

Student Care Network recognized as innovative best practice in supporting student health…

Image default
Agenparl English Cronaca Sicurezza Social Network

Second teenager charged in connection with murder in Brixton youth club

by Redazione Redazione01

(AGENPARL) – London gio 28 febbraio 2019

Detectives investigating the murder of 23-year-old Glendon Spence at a youth club in Brixton on Thursday, 21 February have charged a second teenager with murder.

The 17-year-old male [B] was arrested in Manchester on Wednesday, 27 February and charged on Thursday evening with one count of murder.

He will appear at Manchester and Salford Magistrates’ Court on Friday, 1 March. He will then be remanded to appear at the Old Bailey on a date to be confirmed.

+

Another 17-year-old male [A] was charged with murder on Sunday, 24 February.

He appeared at the Old Bailey on 27 February and a provisional trial date has been set for Monday, 12 August.

Fonte/Source: http://news.met.police.uk/news/second-teenager-charged-in-connection-with-murder-in-brixton-youth-club-360460?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=Subscription&utm_content=news

Related posts

Series: QMAR368BIS, Real Residential Property Prices for Morocco

Redazione Redazione

Global Hawk Achieves Historic First at Avalon 2019

Redazione Redazione

04/26/2019 – Young Professionals: Trivia Night

Redazione Redazione

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More