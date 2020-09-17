SECOND MAN CHARGED IN FATAL SHOOTING, ADDITIONAL WITNESSES SOUGHT

(AGENPARL) – CALGARY (ALBERTA CANADA), gio 17 settembre 2020

Calgary Police Service homicide detectives have charged a second man in relation to the fatal shooting of a man outside of a southeast Calgary hookah bar.

At approximately 2:50 a.m., on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, police were called after reports of a shooting that occurred outside of the Portico Hookah Lounge, located at 1806 35 Street S.E. It is believed that two groups of males became involved in a disturbance inside of the lounge before being asked to leave. Once outside, the dispute escalated and a shooting occurred, resulting in one man being fatally injured and a second man taken to hospital in stable condition.

An autopsy has been conducted by The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner and the victim has been identified as Abdurahaman Oma INDIRIS, 20, of Calgary.

On Monday, Sept. 14, 2020, police arrested and charged Samuel LUGELA, 28, of Calgary with one count of second-degree murder.

As a result of additional evidence, a second suspect was taken into custody on Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, and is facing charges. Feysal Osman ABDUL-AZIZ, 27, of Calgary, is now charged with one count of second-degree murder. ABDUL-AZIZ will next appear in court on Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020.

Based on a review of CCTV from the area, police believe that there are additional witnesses to the homicide who have yet to come forward, including individuals that may have recorded or filmed the confrontation. Investigators are asking these individuals to contact police so that the people involved can be held accountable.

“We will continue to pursue all individuals involved in this homicide,” says Staff Sergeant Martin Schiavetta of the Calgary Police Service Homicide Unit. “This shooting created a significant risk to the community and we are asking the people who have information that could assist investigators to come forward.”

Anyone with information, photos, or videos of this incident to contact police by calling the Calgary Police Service non-emergency line at 403-266-1234, or the Homicide Tip Line at 403-428-8877. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers through any of the following methods:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org

APP: “P3 Tips”

Case # /4110

Fonte/Source: http://newsroom.calgary.ca/second-man-charged-in-fatal-shooting-additional-witnesses-sought/