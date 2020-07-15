SECOND MAN CHARGED IN FATAL HIT-AND-RUN – 52 STREET AND 16 AVENUE N.E.

(AGENPARL) – CALGARY (ALBERTA CANADA), mer 15 luglio 2020

A second man has been charged in relation to a fatal hit-and-run in May.

At approximately 2:30 a.m., Wednesday, May 13, 2020, a 2010 Dodge Journey, traveling at a high rate of speed on southbound 52 Street, close to the interchange with 16 Avenue N.E., was struck from behind by a 2008 Buick Allure.

The Dodge Journey crossed over the centre median and one male occupant was ejected from the vehicle. Ibaad YAR, 15, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Mahipal RAJPUT, 39, of Calgary, has been charged with second degree murder. His next court apperance is scheduled for Monday, July 20, 2020.

The driver of the Buick Allure, Udham SANDHU, 37, was previously charged with second degree murder and dangerous driving causing death.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Calgary Police Service at 403-266-1234 or the Homicide Tip Line at 403-428-8877.

Tips can also be left anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers through any of the following methods:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477

APP: “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org

CASE # /4163