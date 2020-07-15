mercoledì, Luglio 15, 2020
Breaking News

THE UNITED STATES IMPOSES SANCTIONS ON RUSSIAN FINANCIER’S GLOBAL SANCTIONS EVASION NETWORK

THE UNITED STATES IMPOSES SANCTIONS ON RUSSIAN FINANCIER’S GLOBAL SANCTIONS EVASION NETWORK

THE UNITED STATES IMPOSES SANCTIONS ON RUSSIAN FINANCIER’S GLOBAL SANCTIONS EVASION NETWORK

DECRETO <EM>RILANCIO</EM>: AVVIATO ESAME E POSTA QUESTIONE DI FIDUCIA IN ASSEMBLEA

UE: SISTO (FI), DIVISIONE MAGGIORANZA PLASTICA E IMBARAZZANTE

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – DOCUMENTO IV N. 7 – XVIII LEGISLATURA –…

MINACCE A SCHIFANI: MANDELLI (FI), VIOLENZA è NEGAZIONE DEMOCRAZIA

DECRETO <EM>RILANCIO</EM>: QUESTIONE DI FIDUCIA IN ASSEMBLEA

UPDATED PUBLIC GUIDANCE FOR SECTION 232 OF THE COUNTERING AMERICA’S ADVERSARIES THROUGH…

UPDATED PUBLIC GUIDANCE FOR SECTION 232 OF THE COUNTERING AMERICA’S ADVERSARIES THROUGH…

Agenparl

SECOND MAN CHARGED IN FATAL HIT-AND-RUN – 52 STREET AND 16 AVENUE N.E.

by Redazione01

(AGENPARL) – CALGARY (ALBERTA CANADA), mer 15 luglio 2020

A second man has been charged in relation to a fatal hit-and-run in May.

At approximately 2:30 a.m., Wednesday, May 13, 2020, a 2010 Dodge Journey, traveling at a high rate of speed on southbound 52 Street, close to the interchange with 16 Avenue N.E., was struck from behind by a 2008 Buick Allure.

The Dodge Journey crossed over the centre median and one male occupant was ejected from the vehicle. Ibaad YAR, 15, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Mahipal RAJPUT, 39, of Calgary, has been charged with second degree murder. His next court apperance is scheduled for Monday, July 20, 2020.

The driver of the Buick Allure, Udham SANDHU, 37, was previously charged with second degree murder and dangerous driving causing death.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Calgary Police Service at 403-266-1234 or the Homicide Tip Line at 403-428-8877.

Tips can also be left anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers through any of the following methods:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477

APP: “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org

CASE # /4163

Fonte/Source: http://newsroom.calgary.ca/second-man-charged-in-fatal-hit-and-run—52-street-and-16-avenue-ne/

Post collegati

HOMICIDE UPDATE – LEGACY SHOOTING

Redazione

SECOND MAN CHARGED IN FATAL HIT-AND-RUN – 52 STREET AND 16 AVENUE N.E.

Redazione

POLICE SEEK ASSISTANCE TO LOCATE MISSING YOUTH – CLEVERLY

Redazione

HOMICIDE UNDER INVESTIGATION IN LEGACY

Redazione

POLICE CHARGE B.C. MAN IN RELATION TO CALGARY HOMICIDE

Redazione

THE CITY BEGINS PREPARING 2021 PROPERTY ASSESSMENT ROLL

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More