SECOND HALF SURGE SENDS BOBCATS PAST WARHAWKS

Next Game: at Texas State 1/23/2021 | 4 P.M. ESPN+ KMLB 105.7 FM/540 AM

SAN MARCOS, Texas – ULM erased a 13-point deficit and claimed a two-point lead midway through the third quarter, but Texas State shut the Warhawks down over the final 15 points, giving up just six points the rest of the way as the Bobcats rolled to a 74-52 win Friday night at Strahan Arena.

“The end of the third quarter was a dagger,” ULM head coach Brooks Donald Williams said. “We could not stop their run with a bucket or a defensive stop. We had too many miscues on both ends and couldn’t convert on offense. We never could recover in the fourth.”

Texas State used a sizeable advantage on the glass, outrebounding ULM 47-28, to gain its separation. The Bobcats seized 24 offensive rebounds and took 22 more shots than the Warhawks.

With the game tied at 5, Texas State struck first, going on a 12-0 run, capped by back-to-back 3-pointers from Tianna Eaton to lead 17-5 with 4:06 left in the quarter. ULM battled back to get within eight after a quarter, 21-13.

The Bobcats maintained an eight-to-12-point lead for the first half of the second quarter, eventually pushing their lead to 13, 34-21, on a 3-pointer by Presley Bennett with 2:47 left in the half. The Warhawks came to life down the stretch, as Kierra Brimzy scored five straight points off a pair of free throws and a deep 3-pointer from the right wing, Gara Beth Self scored four points and Kierra Crockett converted a layup to bring ULM within five at halftime, 37-32. Brimzy led ULM with 16 points at the break.

The Warhawks carried the momentum into the third quarter. After Da’Nasia Hood knocked down a 3-pointer to extend the Texas State lead to four at 44-40, ULM answered with a 6-0 spurt. Brimzy made a layup and Linda van Schaik sunk a pair of free throws to tie the game at 44. Moments later, Morgan Hill finished a layup off an offensive rebound by Crockett to give ULM its first lead since 3-0, going up 46-44 with 5:04 to play in the third quarter.

The game changed out of the subsequent media timeout. ULM went cold from the floor as Texas State closed the quarter on a 15-0 run to build a 59-46 lead. The Bobcats then limited ULM to six fourth quarter points as Texas State steadily pulled away for the 74-52 win.

Brimzy led ULM with 18 points while Crockett added 13 points and eight rebounds. Self scored four points in nine minutes of action after missing Saturday’s game vs. Arkansas State due to an apparent knee injury sustained against the Red Wolves on Jan. 15.

“It was great to see GB on the court today even if she was limited,” Williams said. “I know she’s excited about being able to compete and getting back out on the court 100%. She certainly changes our team when she’s on the floor.”

Hood paced Texas State with 23 points. Kennedy Taylor filled up the stat sheet, scoring 18 points, with 17 in the second half, seven rebounds and six assists. Lauryn Thompson chipped in 12 points and seven rebounds.

Both teams shot 40% from the field, but Texas State attempted 22 more shots (27-of-67) than ULM (18-of-45). The Bobcats shot 39% from 3-point range (9-of-23) while ULM was just 17% from deep (2-of-12).

Both coaching staffs wore black and gold ribbons for the game to show support for Southern Miss head coach Joye Lee-McNelis, who was diagnosed with Stage 4 lung cancer earlier this month. Williams spent four seasons as an assistant coach to McNelis, working one season at Memphis before joining McNelis at Southern Miss.

“We were honored to wear ribbons tonight in suport of my dear friend, coach Joye Lee-McNelis,” Williams said. “Coach McNelis has helped and guided so many of us in this profession. I was fortunate enough to work with her and learn from her at both Memphis and Southern Miss. She is very dear to me and I value our friendship. She has a big battle in front of her. I truly appreciate the Sun Belt coaches and coaches around the country showing incredible support for her fight.”

The Warhawks and Bobcats meet again at 4 p.m. Saturday at Strahan Arena in San Marcos. Links to live video, audio and stats are available on the women’s basketball schedule page at ULMWarhawks.com.

Fonte/Source: https://ulmwarhawks.com/news/2021/1/22/womens-basketball-second-half-surge-sends-bobcats-past-warhawks.aspx