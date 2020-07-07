SECOND CONSULTATION OPENS ON PROPOSED RULES FOR LARGER AIRCRAFT AIR TRANSPORT OPERATIONS.

(AGENPARL) – CANBERRA (AUSTRALIA), mar 07 luglio 2020

CASA has opened consultation on the second tranche of proposed Civil Aviation Safety Regulations (CASR) Part 121 Manual of Standards (MOS).

We’re taking a new approach and releasing the draft for public comment in three tranches. This is the second.

It has taken longer than expected to develop the MOS and by releasing the less complex chapters first, work can continue while we engage with our industry Technical Working Group on the chapters where more detailed discussions are expected.

We also hope that assessing the draft in smaller sections is more workable for operators.

This second tranche includes performance, flight crew and cabin crew training and checking and emergency evacuation demonstrations and procedural requirements.

Please note: comment on the first tranche is still open until 16 July. These chapters were chosen because they were not dependent on other rules in the MOS and therefore could be considered separately.

The MOS will not be made into law until after the feedback from all three consultations has been analysed and any necessary changes have been made. The third tranche will open soon.





