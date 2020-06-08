SECOND 5G SPECTRUM AUCTION BEGINS IN FINLAND

(AGENPARL) – FINLAND, lun 08 giugno 2020

On Monday 8 June, the Finnish Transport and Communications Agency will open the auction of the frequencies of the 26 GHz spectrum. This is the second time Finland auctions frequencies for high-speed 5G mobile networks.

– It is important for Finland’s competitiveness that we aim for a place in the vanguard of communications networks. In many other EU countries, 5G auctions have been postponed because of the coronavirus outbreak. Over the past 18 months, the 5G network has been made available in 30 cities and municipalities in Finland. This spring, well-functioning connections have proved even more valuable than anticipated. The now opening auction enables the construction on high-capacity and high-speed wireless connections, says Minister of Transport and Communications Harakka.

There are three frequency bands in the auction. In the auction, the frequencies of 25.1-27.5 GHz will be auctioned for national use in mainland Finland as three 800 MHz frequency bands. The starting price will be EUR 7 million per each 800 MHz frequency band. Information concerning the auction participants is not public.

The lower part of the spectrum, 24.25-25.1 GHz, that is the frequency band of 850 Mhz, will be excluded from the auction. The spectrum will be reserved for the construction of local networks. In future, local networks could be constructed in ports and industrial facilities, for example.

5G networks can be used to implement high-speed and wireless data transfer connections that in future will facilitate new digital services and business activities in transport, industry and healthcare, for example. Finland is among the first countries in the world to introduce 5G frequencies. The Government granted licences in the 3.5 GHz frequency band in 2018 and the construction of the first 5G networks started in the beginning of 2019.

What are the next steps?

After the closing of the auction, the Ministry of Transport and Communications will announce the winners and the winning bids. The spectrum to be auctioned can be used for the construction of 5G networks as of 1 July 2020. The licences are valid until 31 December 2033 in mainland Finland.

