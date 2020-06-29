martedì, Giugno 30, 2020
Breaking News

REMARKS AT A VIRTUAL PANEL DISCUSSION ON U.S. ENGAGEMENT ON LGBTI ISSUES

VIETNAM: A REMARKABLE RESPONSE WITH LIMITED MEANS

HONG KONG RESPONSE IS CENSORED

USA: LA CORTE SUPREMA APRE A PENA DI MORTE E ABORTO

U.S. GOVERNMENT ENDING CONTROLLED DEFENSE EXPORTS TO HONG KONG

U.S. GOVERNMENT ENDING CONTROLLED DEFENSE EXPORTS TO HONG KONG

U.S. GOVERNMENT ENDING CONTROLLED DEFENSE EXPORTS TO HONG KONG

ENSURING AID REACHES NORTHEAST SYRIA

ON CHINA’S COERCIVE FAMILY PLANNING AND FORCED STERILIZATION PROGRAM IN XINJIANG

ON CHINA’S COERCIVE FAMILY PLANNING AND FORCED STERILIZATION PROGRAM IN XINJIANG

Agenparl

SEC UPDATES FILING THRESHOLD TO RULE 17H REPORTING REQUIREMENTS FOR BROKER-DEALERS

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – WASHINGTON (D.C.), lun 29 giugno 2020

The Securities and Exchange Commission today issued an order to update the filing threshold for broker-dealers’ Form 17-H filings made pursuant to Exchange Act Rules 17h-1T and Rule 17h-2T. The threshold, which had not been updated in nearly 30 years, will exempt certain smaller broker-dealers from the reporting requirements of the rules while continuing to provide important information to the Commission on the financial condition of covered broker-dealers and their affiliates.

The order follows the recommendation of the SEC’s Office of Inspector General, published earlier this year, that raising the reporting threshold would, among other things, increase the overall efficiency of the Form 17-H filing intake and review processes and reduce the reporting burden on smaller broker-dealer firms.

“This Commission order will reduce the regulatory burden for certain smaller broker-dealers in a targeted, measured manner that preserves reporting by firms representing approximately 98 percent of the total capital of firms currently subject to our 17h Rules,” said Brett Redfearn, Director of the SEC’s Division of Trading and Markets. “This action will modernize the application of the 17h Rules and enhance the efficiency and efficacy of our oversight of the broker-dealers that continue to be subject to those rules. I would like to thank all of the SEC staff that worked on this action.”

In 1992, the Commission adopted the 17h Rules, which set forth specified recordkeeping and reporting requirements for certain broker-dealers that are part of a holding company structure, pursuant to the Market Reform Act of 1990. Broker-dealers that do not hold customer funds or securities, owe money or securities to customers, or otherwise carry the accounts of or for customers are exempt from the 17h Rules provided that they maintain capital, including subordinated debt, of less than $20 million. Today’s order updates this threshold for the first time and provides an exemption from the 17h Rules for broker-dealers with capital between $20 million to $50 million so long as the broker-dealer maintains less than $1 billion in total assets. Firms maintaining $50 million or more in capital, including subordinated debt, currently account for approximately 98 percent of the total capital of the broker-dealers subject to the 17h Rules; these firms will continue to remain subject to the rules.

The exemptive order is effective immediately.

Fonte/Source: https://www.sec.gov/news/press-release/2020-147

Post collegati

PSB QUESTIONA NORMA QUE DESOBRIGA ADAPTAçãO DE PROVA FíSICA EM CONCURSO A CANDIDATOS COM DEFICIêNCIA

Redazione

SEC UPDATES FILING THRESHOLD TO RULE 17H REPORTING REQUIREMENTS FOR BROKER-DEALERS

Redazione

JAG CORPS ANNOUNCES LAW SCHOOL PROGRAMS: FUNDED LEGAL EDUCATION PROGRAM, EXCESS LEAVE PROGRAM

Redazione

OPEN FOR BUSINESS: NSWC CRANE EMPLOYEES PROVIDE RAPID RESPONSE TO ENSURE SPECIAL OPERATORS WORLDWIDE RECEIVED PERSONAL PROTECTIVE GEAR DURING PANDEMIC

Redazione

THE DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE FILES SEXUAL HARASSMENT LAWSUIT AGAINST THE OWNER AND MANAGER OF RENTAL PROPERTIES IN DAVENPORT, IOWA

Redazione

TEN DEFENDANTS CHARGED IN $1.4 BILLION RURAL HOSPITAL PASS-THROUGH BILLING SCHEME

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More