(AGENPARL) – London sab 25 gennaio 2020

Detectives investigating the disappearance and murder of Mohammed Shah Subhani – known as ‘Shah’ – have completed their search of a woodland area in Beaconsfield, Bucks.

On Thursday, 19 December 2019, detectives confirmed that human remains found in the wooded area adjacent to Hedgerley Lane, Beaconsfield, belonged to Shah.

Detective Chief Inspector Noel McHugh, from Specialist Crime, who is leading the investigation, said:

“This search began in early December and resulted in the discovery of human remains, which tragically, we were able to confirm as Shah’s.

“A significant amount of evidence has been recovered, and more than 200 bags of soil have been removed. This will be wet sieved to recover evidence and the soil will then be returned to the area.

“This has been and continues to be the worst of times for Shah’s family as we continue to progress the investigation into his murder.

“This has also been a challenging scene for my team to operate in and I am really proud of what they, and other police colleagues, have achieved in very difficult circumstances.

“Our appeals have helped further our work, including identifying witnesses even seven months on from the activity here.

“My team and Shah’s family are so grateful to the local community and staff at the nearby services for their understanding and support while we carried out this vital work.”

DCI McHugh added:

“I am in no doubt that there are people out there with information who have still not come forward. There is possibly a misguided loyalty to those responsible for Shah’s murder or you may be frightened of those involved; please be reassured that we will deal with your information sensitively in complete confidence.

“To anyone in the know, just imagine the pain your continuing silence is causing Shah’s family. Please reach out to us if you can help, either via 101 or anonymously via Crimestoppers. A substantial reward of £ remains on offer for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of those involved.”

Detectives have to date made nine arrests in connection with their investigation.

Anyone with any information about Shah’s disappearance is asked to contact police on 101, or via Twitter Please quote Operation Rockton. To give information anonymously contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online.

Fonte/Source: http://news.met.police.uk/news/search-of-woodland-as-part-of-hounslow-murder-investigation-now-complete-392537?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=Subscription&utm_content=news