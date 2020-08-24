lunedì, Agosto 24, 2020
SEARCH FOR SUSPECT AFTER MAN STRUCK BY STOLEN VEHICLE

(AGENPARL) – CALGARY (ALBERTA CANADA), lun 24 agosto 2020

We continue to search for a suspect in relation to a pedestrian collision and attempted carjacking.

At around 12:45 p.m. today, Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, we received several calls of a 66-year-old male pedestrian being runover multiple times, by the driver of a stolen vehicle, in the 4600 block of 83 Street N.W.

When witnesses confronted the suspect he produced a firearm. The suspect then got out of the stolen vehicle and approached the driver of another vehicle in the area, where he attempted a carjacking. A struggle took place and the suspect fled the area on foot after taking the second victim’s wallet.

An extensive search of the area led to discovering the handgun and several clothing items of the suspect.

The 66-year-old man was taken to hospital in non-life threatening condition.

Investigators continue to search for the suspect, a white man in his 20s with a slim build. He may be wearing a ripped white t-shirt and grey sweat pants.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call police at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers anonymously through the following methods:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org

APP: “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store

CASE # ///4353

Fonte/Source: http://newsroom.calgary.ca/search-for-suspect-after-man-struck-by-stolen-vehicle/

