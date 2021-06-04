(AGENPARL) – LUXEMBOURG, ven 04 giugno 2021

On May 17, the Interdisciplinary Centre for Security, Reliability and Trust (SnT) had the great pleasure of welcoming Dr. S. Peter Worden, Chairman of the Breakthrough Prize Foundation and former Director of the NASA Ames Research Center. SnT’s Director Björn Ottersten and a group of scientists led Worden through a visit of SnT’s space laboratories: the CubeSatLab, Concurrent Design Facility, SatComLab, LunaLab and the Zero-G Lab. The SnT scientists leading these facilities presented their research in the field of space systems, as well as the educational activities they conduct in the framework of the University’s Interdisciplinary Space Master (ISM).

After visiting the labs, Worden held a session entitled “Search for Life in the Universe” to present the Breakthrough Initiatives, the space research programmes of the Breakthrough Prize Foundation. The privately-funded Foundation behind the Breakthrough Prize, assigned annually to top scientists working on mankind’s biggest questions, was founded in 2012 by Sergey Brin, Priscilla Chan and Mark Zuckerberg, Yuri and Julia Milner, and Anne Wojcicki. As a whole, the Breakthrough Initiatives aim to explore the Universe, seek scientific evidence of life beyond Earth, and encourage public debate from a planetary perspective through four main programmes:

Breakthrough Listen – a $100 million programme of astronomical observations and analysis. Using time on the world's largest and most advanced telescopes, the programme looks for technosignatures – scientific evidence of technology beyond Earth – by surveying targets across one million nearby stars, the entire galactic plane and 100 nearby galaxies over radio and optical frequency bands.

Breakthrough Watch – a multi-million-dollar, Earth- and space-based astronomical programme to identify and characterise Earth-sized, rocky planets around Alpha Centauri and other stars within 20 light years of Earth, in search of oxygen and other potential signatures of primitive life.

Breakthrough Starshot – a $100 million programme aimed at developing a proof-of-concept for ultra-light, uncrewed space flight at 20% of the speed of light, laying the foundation for a fly-by mission to Alpha Centauri, the planetary and star system closest to our own Solar System.

Breakthrough Discuss – an annual academic conference about the search for life in the Universe.

The Breakthrough Initiatives are led by five respective scientific committees constituted by renowned authorities in the fields of astrophysics, astrobiology, space systems engineering, satellite communications, and several other disciplines. So far, the initiatives have already achieved impressive results: the successful launch of the world’s smallest spacecraft, the analysis of petabytes of data from telescopes, the launch – in collaboration with the European Southern Observatory (ESO) – of a new instrument for the Very Large Telescope (VLT) to identify Earth-like exoplanets, and more.

Two interesting research results – still under investigation – were recently shared in the framework of Breakthrough Listen and Breakthrough Watch. The first, announced in December 2020, was the detection of a signal, Breakthrough Listen Candidate 1 (BLC1) coming from Proxima Centauri, which passed the programme’s basic tests to qualify as a technosignature, though the scientists leading the analysis strongly suspect the signal to be the result of human interference. The second is the result of initial observations carried out at ESO’s VLT in the framework of Breakthrough Watch, namely the detection of a weak signal indicating the presence of a “plausible exoplanet” in the habitable zone of Alpha Centauri A. These findings have been published on Nature in February 2021.

After the session, Worden answered questions from our scientists about the Breakthrough Initiatives and the latest developments in the NewSpace sector. When asked by the Head of the CubeSatLab Dr. Jan Thoemel to share his tips for the graduating ISM students, Worden underlined the importance of working with purpose, and that of finding compatible partners for entrepreneurial ventures. “I worked with a lot of start-ups, and when you establish a team, the important thing to remember is that you’re going to see them a lot more than your own family, so make sure you pick people you’re compatible with,” he said.

When it comes to projects, he advised, “There’s three questions: what is it that you’re gonna do, how you’re gonna do it, and the most important one – why you’re doing it. And if you don’t get that why right upfront, [the project] is not going anywhere. I always wanted to build starships.”

