(AGENPARL) – CALGARY (ALBERTA CANADA), sab 05 giugno 2021

We continue our search for nine-year-old Arika KAKAKAWAY today. While no evidence has been found at this point to suggest she has been harmed, she has also still not been located.

Officers from multiple units conducted searches in and around Braeside on an hourly basis throughout the night, including aerial searches by HAWCS helicopter. Investigators also worked through the night contacting people Arika knows, visiting places she is known to go and following up on tips from the public. Calgary Transit and taxi companies were also contacted to be on the lookout for her.

Today, resources from across the Service continue to investigate the case, follow up on tips and search the area for her.

No AMBER Alert has been issued for Arika as no evidence has been found that suggests she has been abducted. AMBER Alerts require that four criteria be met in order to ensure they are not overused, and abduction is one of the criteria. As we continue our investigation, we are constantly evaluating whether an AMBER Alert is appropriate and will issue one as soon as the criteria is met.

In the meantime, we are using media, social media and support from the Missing Children Society of Canada to ask the public for help locating her.

We would like to thank everyone who left their homes late last night to go look in the parks and areas around their neighbourhoods for Arika. Support like this from the public is what makes our city great, and we are thankful for your help.

Today, we are asking anyone in the Braeside area to check any CCTV camera footage between 9 p.m. and 10 p.m. last night for any signs of Arika. Anyone with information on Arika’s whereabouts is still asked to contact us by calling 403-266-1234. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers through any of the following methods:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org

APP: “P3”

While AMBER Alerts have very specific criteria for when they can be used, the Missing Children Society of Canada has created the MCSC rescu app for anyone who wishes to be notified of missing children in their area. We work with them regularly to send out information on high-risk missing children cases and encourage Calgarians to download the app to get these alerts.

More information on the search for Arika will be released as it becomes available.

Case #/4416

Fonte/Source: http://newsroom.calgary.ca/search-for-arika-kakakaway-continues/