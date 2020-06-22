lunedì, Giugno 22, 2020
Breaking News

NEW CROSS-GOVERNMENT WORKING GROUP LAUNCHED TO ADDRESS CHALLENGES FACED BY WINDRUSH GENERATION…

STATI GENERALI, CONTE: FAVORIRE PAGAMENTI DIGITALI, RIDURRE GAP PRODUTTIVO CON ALTRI PAESI

STATI GENERALI, CONTE: IN SETTIMANA INCONTRO CON OPPOSIZIONI, SOLO 6% DONNE MANAGER,…

USA, IL PRIMO RADUNO DI CAMPAGNA ELETTORALE DI TRUMP A TULSA, BIDEN…

GOVERNO, LEGA: CONTE INVITA SEPARATAMENTE CENTRODESTRA? CI PRESENTEREMO INSIEME, NOI UNITI

STATI GENERALI, CONTE: REINVENTARE NON SOLO RIFORMARE IL PAESE

CORONAVIRUS, CERIMONIA DI RINGRAZIAMENTO DEI MEDICI E INFERMIERI DELLA TASK FORCE DELLA…

DAL CARCERE DI REGGIO EMILIA MASCHERINE PER I BAMBINI UGANDESI

GIUSTIZIA, SALVINI: TASER ANCHE PER LA POLIZIA PENITENZIARIA, ALTRO CHE SVUOTACARCERI

STATI GENERALI, SALVINI: LE LITI NEL GOVERNO CONDANNANO LA LIGURIA ALL’ISOLAMENTO. PER…

Agenparl

SEAMUS HEANEY AND SOCIETY

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) -NEW YORK CITY & OXFORD, lun 22 giugno 2020

Throughout his career in poetry, Seamus Heaney maintained roles in education and was a visible presence in the print and broadcast media. Seamus Heaney and Society presents a dynamic new engagement with one of the most celebrated poets of the modern period, examining the ways in which his work as a poet was shaped by his work as a teacher, lecturer, critic, and public figure.

Drawing on a range of archival material, this book revives the varied contexts within which Heaney’s work was written, published, and circulated. Mindful of the different spheres which surrounded his pursuit of poetry, it assesses his achievements and status in Ireland, Britain, and the United States through close analysis of his work in newspapers, magazines, radio, and television, and manuscript drafts of key writings now held in the National Library of Ireland.

Asserting the significance of the cultural, institutional, and historical worlds in which Heaney wrote and was read, Seamus Heaney and Society offers a timely reconstruction of the social lives of his work, while also exploring the ways in which he questioned and sustained the privacy and singularity of poetry. Ultimately, it considers how the enduring legacy of a great poet emerges from the working life of a contemporary writer.

Fonte/Source: https://global.oup.com/academic/product/seamus-heaney-and-society-9780198822974?cc=us&lang=en

Post collegati

THE NON-EXISTENCE OF THE REAL WORLD

Redazione

THE RHETORIC OF THE PAST IN DEMOSTHENES AND AESCHINES

Redazione

INSTRUMENTAL RATIONALITY

Redazione

SEAMUS HEANEY AND SOCIETY

Redazione

CHINA

Redazione

COMPLEX SYSTEMS AND POPULATION HEALTH

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More