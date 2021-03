(AGENPARL) – HELSINKI (FINLAND), ven 05 marzo 2021 The goods volume of foreign sea transport was in total 7.7 million tonnes in January 2021. Sea transport decreased by seven per cent from last year’s January. Exports decreased by five per cent and were 4.1 million tonnes. Import volume decreased by ten per cent and amounted to 3.6 million tonnes.

Fonte/Source: http://www.stat.fi/til/uvliik/2021/01/uvliik_2021_01_2021-03-05_tie_001_en.html