SEA TRANSPORT DECREASED IN DECEMBER

The goods volume of foreign sea transport was

in total 8.1 million tonnes in December 2020. Sea transport

decreased by six per cent from last year’s December. Exports

decreased by five per cent and were 4.4 million tonnes. Import

volume decreased by seven per cent and amounted to 3.7 million

tonnes.

Foreign sea Transport by month (tonnes) in 2018 to

2020

General cargo was transported most, in total 1.3 million tonnes,

which is 15 per cent of all transport. The second most transported

was oil products, 1.1 million tonnes, and crude oil, 1.0 million

tonnes.

Container transport

A total of 1.0 million tonnes of containers were transported

through Finnish ports in December 2020, which is three per cent

less than in December 2019. The number of containers transported

was 69,791 (125,591 TEU containers) 1) . Exports of

containers went down by five per cent measured in tonnes and

imports grew by one per cent compared to December 2019.

Vehicle transport

A total of 168,106 transport equipment were transported in

foreign sea traffic in December 2020. Most transports of transport

equipment were passenger cars belonging to passengers. In December,

83,887 passenger cars were transported. The second most transported

were trucks, 51,432 and truck trailers, 29,796.

Passenger traffic

A total of 302,074 persons were transported in passenger traffic

in December 2020. In all, 197,505 persons travelled between Finland

and Estonia and 100,104 persons between Finland and Sweden and

4,465 passengers between Finland and Germany. Passengers made up

only 22 per cent of the number of passengers in December 2019. In

December 2020, no passengers of foreign cruise ships arrived in

Finland.

Vessel traffic and goods volume in the Saimaa Canal

A total of 100,064 tons of transport were registered through the

canal in foreign traffic. Timber was transported most in vessels in

foreign traffic, in total 32,725 tonnes. The second most

transported was crude minerals and cement.

1) TEU, the basic measurement unit of container traffic, refers to

one container that is twenty feet long, eight feet wide and 8.5

feet high.

