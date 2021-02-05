SEA TRANSPORT DECREASED IN DECEMBER

(AGENPARL) – HELSINKI (FINLAND), ven 05 febbraio 2021
Published: 5 February 2021
The goods volume of foreign sea transport was
in total 8.1 million tonnes in December 2020. Sea transport
decreased by six per cent from last year’s December. Exports
decreased by five per cent and were 4.4 million tonnes. Import
volume decreased by seven per cent and amounted to 3.7 million
tonnes.
Foreign sea Transport by month (tonnes) in 2018 to
2020
General cargo was transported most, in total 1.3 million tonnes,
which is 15 per cent of all transport. The second most transported
was oil products, 1.1 million tonnes, and crude oil, 1.0 million
tonnes.
Container transport
A total of 1.0 million tonnes of containers were transported
through Finnish ports in December 2020, which is three per cent
less than in December 2019. The number of containers transported
was 69,791 (125,591 TEU containers) 1) . Exports of
containers went down by five per cent measured in tonnes and
imports grew by one per cent compared to December 2019.
Vehicle transport
A total of 168,106 transport equipment were transported in
foreign sea traffic in December 2020. Most transports of transport
equipment were passenger cars belonging to passengers. In December,
83,887 passenger cars were transported. The second most transported
were trucks, 51,432 and truck trailers, 29,796.
Passenger traffic
A total of 302,074 persons were transported in passenger traffic
in December 2020. In all, 197,505 persons travelled between Finland
and Estonia and 100,104 persons between Finland and Sweden and
4,465 passengers between Finland and Germany. Passengers made up
only 22 per cent of the number of passengers in December 2019. In
December 2020, no passengers of foreign cruise ships arrived in
Finland.
Vessel traffic and goods volume in the Saimaa Canal
A total of 100,064 tons of transport were registered through the
canal in foreign traffic. Timber was transported most in vessels in
foreign traffic, in total 32,725 tonnes. The second most
transported was crude minerals and cement.
1) TEU, the basic measurement unit of container traffic, refers to
one container that is twenty feet long, eight feet wide and 8.5
feet high.
