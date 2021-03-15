SEA LEVELS AND ICE CAPS

(AGENPARL) – SINGAPORE, lun 15 marzo 2021 As climate change continues to affect the earth, issues such as ice caps melting and sea levels rising have been in the spotlight more often. These changes in geography negatively impact humans, sea creatures, and other parts of the natural world. Through the well-researched main text on this science curriculum topic, readers are exposed to these effects of climate change and what is being done to keep the problems from getting worse. A helpful glossary, detailed fact boxes, and eye-catching, full-color photographs add extra insight to this valuable resource for readers. They will be inspired to take part in preserving the environment for generations to come.

Fonte/Source: https://www.nlb.gov.sg/newarrivals/itemdetail.aspx?bid=205374792